ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.18.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $73.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

