ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$5.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.18.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. 1,653,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,571. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 780,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,818,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ONEOK by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 61,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

