ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.18.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.