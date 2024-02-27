ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.450-5.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.18.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $73.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.