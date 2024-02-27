ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $9.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. ON24 has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.50.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $84,564.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,876.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $84,564.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ON24 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON24 by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ON24 by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON24 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

