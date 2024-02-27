OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 339,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 365,463 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $5.73.

OABI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $738.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth about $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 2,148,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $6,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

