Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

