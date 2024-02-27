Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. 71,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,362. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.