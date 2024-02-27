OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,706. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

