Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.35) earnings per share.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 4.1 %

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $237.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

