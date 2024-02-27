Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 4,267,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

