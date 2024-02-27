O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $805.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.19.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

