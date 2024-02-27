O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

