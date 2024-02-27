NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NS

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $23.67 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 351,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.