Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $17,366,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
