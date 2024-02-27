Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $17,366,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETRN

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.