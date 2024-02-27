Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $218.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.