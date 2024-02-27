Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.230 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.61.

NCLH traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,733,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,141. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,184,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

