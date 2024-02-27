Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 9.0 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.