Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.230 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.61.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 33,839,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,345,182. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

