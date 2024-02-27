NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.