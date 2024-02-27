Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 9,228 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

