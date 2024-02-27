Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.3% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $114,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 687,007,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,363,864,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238,281 shares of company stock valued at $526,024,047 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

TMUS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.45. 1,193,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

