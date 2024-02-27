Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after buying an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after acquiring an additional 250,352 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.46. 149,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.74. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,960,940. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

