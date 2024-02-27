Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677,765 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.02% of RLX Technology worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 1,281,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,645. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

