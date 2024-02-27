Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $39.11 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273,833 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $39,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

