Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,765 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $47,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PDD by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $501,089,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.52. 3,706,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average of $118.45.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

