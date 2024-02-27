Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.01. 740,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,240. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.56. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

