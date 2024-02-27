Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for about 0.5% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of FOX worth $169,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,764,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,807,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,976,000 after purchasing an additional 253,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,570,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,651,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX remained flat at $27.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.