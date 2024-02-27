NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NI
NiSource Stock Performance
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
NiSource Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NiSource
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.