NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3,182.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.53. 3,091,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

