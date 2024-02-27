NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Wedbush

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.55.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Up 2.2 %

NICE stock opened at $243.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.43. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.