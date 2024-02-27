New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 195,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.03 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

