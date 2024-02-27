NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. BNP Paribas downgraded NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.1 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NYSE NTST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 128,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.01, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 745.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.