Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,103 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $112,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $13.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $601.10. 2,052,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $601.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $525.69 and a 200-day moving average of $459.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.