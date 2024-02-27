Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $599.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,445. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $602.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.69 and its 200-day moving average is $459.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

