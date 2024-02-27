NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 248,325 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.26% of NetApp worth $40,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NTAP stock opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

