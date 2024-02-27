Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 68,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 770.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

