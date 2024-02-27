Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NKTR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 726,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,059. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 567,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,904,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.