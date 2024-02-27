Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NKTR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 726,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,059. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 567,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,904,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

