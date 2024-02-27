Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kaltura from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaltura by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 124.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 834,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

