Needham & Company LLC Boosts SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $15.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $520.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $190,079.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 233,360 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 179,963 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

