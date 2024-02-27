Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NAUT opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

