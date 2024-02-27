Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in RLI were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

