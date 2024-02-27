Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,700 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.2 %

MELI stock opened at $1,610.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,671.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,473.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

