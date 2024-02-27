Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 46,313 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VBR stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.