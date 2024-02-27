Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,522 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $633.94 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $636.37. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.74.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

