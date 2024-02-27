National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. National Vision also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-$0.65 EPS.

EYE stock traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,785. National Vision has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. National Vision's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Vision by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

