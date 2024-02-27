National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. National Vision updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.50-$0.65 EPS.

National Vision Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

Get National Vision alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EYE

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.