National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.
