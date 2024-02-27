National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

National Presto Industries stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 9,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $559.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $84.29.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1,487.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Presto Industries

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.