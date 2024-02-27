National Bankshares Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$13.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.00.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

